Crime Stats 2019/20: Inanda, Umlazi and Mthatha record most rapes in SA

Johannesburg - More than 42 289 people were raped in South Africa during the 2019/20 financial year, the latest crime statistics released by the police show. The statistics show that three KZN towns are in the top 5 - with Inanda being the rape capital for the second year in a row. The Top 10 police stations for rape were as follows: Inanda, KZN - 297 rape cases Umlazi, KZN - 293 rape cases

Mthatha, Eastern Cape - 257 rape cases

Plessislaer, KZN - 236 rape cases

Thohoyandou, Limpopo - 225 rape cases

Delft, Western Cape - 224 rape cases

Nyanga, Western Cape - 198 rape cases

Dobsonville, Gauteng - 197 rape cases

Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape - 191 rape cases

Temba, Gauteng - 189 rape cases

Cele said alcohol played a part in the rape and murders, as well as the spatial development of the areas.

“Inanda tops rape in the Republic of South Africa, Umlazi comes second. Inanda is third with murder, Umlazi is fourth in the whole country. Which means, our most problematic areas are Umlazi and Inanda.

“Why so? Sociologists will have to tell us why.

“One other problem we have found with Inanda is that most people are raped coming from shebeens, they are raped around shebeens or they are raped in shebeens. Murders will go with these rapes, which means alcohol does play a role with these issues.

“Another thing, Umlazi is a township, but it has a lot of informal structures and it has been proven that we do have a problem with the environmental design of these areas.

“Thirdly, we have taken the decision to say we need the focus as we did in the Western Cape, to go and try stabilise the province. Also, Glebelands is part of Umlazi, hostels give us a lot of problems,” said Cele.

In terms of the total number of sexual offences - including rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences - there were a total of 53 293 cases in the country.

This was an increase of 873 for all sexual offences than in the previous financial year, which is an 1.7% increase.

In terms of sexual assault, there was an increase of 312 cases, increasing from 7437 cases in 2018/19 to 7749 in 2019/20.

In terms of rape, there was an increase from 41 583 to 42 289. Attempted sexual offences decreased from 2146 to 2076.

In terms of contact sexual offences, there was a decrease from 1254 to 1179.

While presenting the crime statistics, Police Minister Bheki Cele warned of rising crime in the country after a marked increase in murders and rape of women and children. He expressed concern about the situation in KZN.

"This category of crime (sexual offences) has terrorised most households and communities as most of these crimes happen behind closed doors and only publicised when the offence has been committed and in most cases when victims of crimes are no more.

“Awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and femicide must be intensified; private sector and gender activists’ organisations must work together with government to defeat the scourge and expose perpetrators in this regard.

“It is of concern that educational institutions are becoming hotbeds for sexual violence, 380 cases of rape were reported at either schools, universities, colleges or daycare facilities,” said Cele.

Cele said KZN had recorded the most sexual offences in the country.

"Operational interventions are in place to stabilise KZN, including strengthening the resources under Operation Vala in KwaZulu-Natal,“ he said.

IOL and Political Bureau