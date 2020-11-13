Crime Stats: Cele notes decline in murder, sexual offences cases

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced a decline in the murder and rape cases during the period of the lockdown between July and September.

He said that even though murder declined by 339 it was still shocking that there were so many people killed in three months.

Cele said sexual offences decreased by 16.8%

The minister said despite this decline it was still a high number of people who were raped.

“The other thing that keeps on surprising us and we will work hard on it is gender-based,” said Cele.