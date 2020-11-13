Crime stats: Cele pays homage to officers killed during Covid-19 pandemic

Twenty police officers have been killed in the past three months, this is according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who delivered the crime stats for the second quarter, on Friday. Cele said out of the 20 officers killed, 14 were off-duty. “Criminals are targeting some of our best members who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the country. “I believe this is a war against our officers of the law and we must be ready to fight it. “But this form of attack of the state should not deter us as the SAPS as the country goes into the festive season,” said Cele.

He said the police must do all they could to stop this attack against the police.

“I am making a call to members of the SAPS, all of you to flush out criminals.

“Go out and tighten the grip on crime,” said Cele.

He said 252 police officers died during Covid-19.

He said they served the country well and played an important role at this time.

The government has been deploying officers and other agencies in various departments to fight the disease.

Cele said the police officers were at the forefront in the battle against the virus as they continued to do their work as well.

“We honour 252 men and women in blue who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cele.

He said the officers were fulfilling their Constitutional obligations and were custodians of the law.

It would be important to acknowledge the role the 252 officers played when they died during Covid-19.

Political Bureau