Crime Stats: Communities under siege from criminals, say political parties

Political parties have slammed the police for rising crime levels in the country, saying the criminals were in control of the streets, leaving communities living in fear. The parties said Police Minister Bheki Cele and his officials have allowed lawlessness in the country, which has seen a rise in serious and violent crimes.

They said communities were under siege from criminals. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Good Party said the government was failing to tackle crime. They said the fact that more than 6,000 people were killed, almost 10,000 rape cases reported and hundreds of women and children killed in the first quarter showed the government was not able to deal with crime.

Cele and senior officials in the police were releasing crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year. IFP MP Zandile Majozi said the government needs to get on top of the situation. She said they cannot allow so many murders and other violent crimes to take place every day in the country.

The criminals were becoming a law unto themselves. Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron said the figures were shocking. He said Cele and his senior officials can do more to improve the situation.