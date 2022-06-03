Crime stats: Murder of women increases by 17.5%, murder of children goes up by 37.2%

Cape Town - The SAPS has recorded a surge in the killing of women and children in the first three months of the year. Head of crime research in the police Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said on Friday there were more women killed between January and March compared with the same period last year.

He said during January to March, 898 women were killed, compared with 768 during the same period in 2021. Sekhukhune said this was a 17.5% increase in the murder of women. The government has said it is intensifying efforts to fight against gender-based violence.

The country was up in arms a few weeks ago after Namhla Mtwa was shot nine times outside her home in the Eastern Cape. Her family has called for justice for her. The body of 6-year-old Bontle Mashiyane was found a few metres from her home in Mpumalanga after she had gone missing for a number of days.

Several people have been arrested for her murder. Sekhukhune also reported that there has been an increase in the murder of children during this period. He said 306 children were killed between January and March, compared with 223 during the same period last year.

Sekhukhune said this was a 37.2% increase in the murder of children in the country. Parliament recently has passed laws to crack down on gender-based violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed these into law. Police Minister Bheki Cele told the National Council of Provinces this week that they will allocate more funds to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to fight against cases of gender-based violence.

