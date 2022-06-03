Crime Stats: Murder up by 22.2%, rape increases by 13.7%

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has described the latest crime statistics as not reading very well, as they show an increase in murder and rape cases between January and March this year. Murder increased by 22.2% from 4 976 in the same period last year to 6 083 in 2022.

Rape also shot up by 13.7% to 10 818 during the first three months of this year. Lt-Gen. Norman Sekhukhune told members of parliament’s portfolio committee on police on Friday that serious and violent crimes had increased. He said Umlazi, Inanda and Plessislaer were the top three stations in terms of murder cases.

Other crimes like cash-in-transit heists also increased, he added. The figures showing the rise in serious and violent crimes come after Cele told members of the National Council of Provinces on Thursday that his department was channelling more resources into the top 30 police stations. These stations are in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng.

This was where most of the murders and rapes were reported. Cele said more than 10 000 police officers were already training. They will be deployed in units like Public Order Policing, the Tactical Response Unit, the Special Task Force and other units.

This will be funded by part of the R5.8 billion allocated by the National Treasury to beef up the police. Cele said another group of 5 000 officers would be hired in the next phase of recruitment. [email protected]

