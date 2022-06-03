Crime stats: Police officers face dangers as 27 killed in three months

Cape Town - There has been a spike in the murder of police officers, with 27 officers killed between January and March. Head of crime research in the SAPS Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said on Friday this was an increase of three more murders compared with the previous quarter.

He said during the period from October to December, 24 police officers were killed and the number increased to 27 between January and March. He said officers who were killed were on duty and off duty. He said a total of 11 officers were killed in KwaZulu-Natal. This was followed by Gauteng with five officers killed in that province.

In the Eastern Cape four police officers were killed, and in the Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga they each recorded two officers being killed during this period. One police officer was killed in the Northern Cape. But in the Western Cape no officer was killed, said Sekhukhune. Members of the portfolio committee on police said it was disturbing that so many officers were killed at the hands of criminals.

They called for more action against those who target the police. The police were meant to protect the public and the criminals cannot be allowed to attack officers. [email protected] Political Bureau