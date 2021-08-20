Crime Stats: SA’s three rape hot spots

Cape Town – The Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal, Delft in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police stations have recorded the highest incidents of rape. A total of 10 006 people were raped in the country between April and June 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Friday on releasing the crime statistics for Q1 2021/2022, with a significant increase in cases reported across several crime categories.

This is an increase of 4 201 cases, amounting to a 72.4% increase, compared to the ’’skewed’’ previous reporting period. This number drops to 2.8% if comparison was made to the ’’normal’’ period prior to lockdown, Cele said. “The double-digit increase in most crime categories is attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends,” said Cele. “While we will not sweep the high and unnatural figures under the carpet, we will instead bring to the fore a holistic picture of comparing the 2021/2022 Q1 crime figures to a ‘normal period’ two years ago where there was no lockdown.”