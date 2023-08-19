Crime stats: Seven learners killed in schools in first quarter of the year

Schools have become the scene of violent crimes where children are killed after more than a half-a-dozen learners were killed in three months. The police top brass told parliamentarians that in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year seven learners were killed across the country and 55 rape cases reported.

There has been a spate of murders in schools with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga attributing this to gang violence in schools. Motshekga had told parliament a few months ago that they were putting measures in place to deal with gang violence. She said some of the learners were allegedly involving in drug dealing and this fuelled tensions between rival groups.

She said they were working with different stakeholders including the police, communities and other groups to stamp out the problem. Head of crime research in the police Norman Sekhukhune told members of the portfolio committee on police that while there were seven learners killed in schools, two students were also killed at tertiary institutions in the last three months. He said there were three rape cases reported at institutions of higher learning.

In addition, six rape cases were also reported in day care centres during this period. Police Minister Bheki Cele said they were trying to spread resources to ensure they attend to crime situations. [email protected]