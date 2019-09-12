Major General Norman Sekhukhune. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Cape Town - The police have announced a spike in the crime rate in the country involving murders, rapes and armed robberies. Major General Norman Sekhukhune told MPs on Thursday, in the release of annual crime statistics, that murders have increased to over 21 000 this year.

This is an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous year.

Sekhukhune also said rapes and other sexual offences have increased by 4.6%.

Cases of attempted murder increased by 4.1% while assault with intent to do grievous bodily increased by 2.2% and common assault increased by 3.7%.

Robbery also shot up by 2% and aggravated robberies went up by 1.2%.

* This is a developing story