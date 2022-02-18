Crime stats: The top 30 police stations investigating the most murders

Cape Town - KwaZulu-Natal continues to see a rise in murders, with three of its police stations sitting in the top five stations nationally. Major-General Norman Sekhukhune, head of crime research in the police, on Friday named the top 30 police stations investigating murder cases in the country.

He said Inanda had recorded more murders than any other station in the country between October and December. Eighty-six people were murdered in Inanda during this period. It was followed by Delft in the Western Cape, where 81 people were killed.

Sekhukhune said uMlazi, also in KwaZulu-Natal, saw 81 people killed in the period under review. It was followed by Plessislaer in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, where 62 people were killed between October and December. In Mfuleni in the Western Cape there were 57 murders recorded during the last quarter.

Sekhukhune said these top five police stations had seen an increase in murder cases. The other stations in the top 30 included Kagiso on the West Rand in Gauteng, Alexandra, and Kraaifontein, Gugulethu and Harare in the Western Cape. KwaMashu, Nyanga, Mthatha, Johannesburg Central, Lusikisiki and Kwazakhele, in the Eastern Cape, recorded higher numbers of murder.