Criminally charged Keke Tabane included on the ANC candidate list for Joburg

Johannesburg - The ANC has registered criminally accused Keke Tabane as one of its ward candidates in the City of Joburg despite Tabane facing a charge of inciting violence. Tabane was nominated to lead Ward 127, comprising Durban Deep, Leratong, Sol Plaatje and sections of Tshepisong township in the Roodepoort district. Local leaders, who did not want to be named, confirmed on Tuesday night that Tabane’s name had been registered with the Electoral Commission (IEC).

The leaders said they were not allowed to speak to the media about Tabane, but were adamant that his name had been included among all candidates for the City of Joburg’s ANC candidate list. Tabane was arrested and charged with incitement of violence in July following the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. But ANC leaders who insisted on his nomination were adamant that he had been falsely accused, allegedly by some members of the ANC who allegedly wanted to block him from becoming a councillor.

According to insiders, the complainants linked to the ANC lodged the criminal case against Tabane hoping that the party would disqualify him from being a councillor, in accordance with the ANC’s step-aside policy instruction to all senior members and officials facing criminal charges in courts of law. But after being alerted to the allegation, the ANC gave Tabane temporary relief to contest for the election as the party’s councillor-elect despite facing a criminal charge. Tabane made a brief appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday where his lawyer indicated his intention to make representation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have the charge against him dropped.

In July, the NPA opted not to oppose bail after Tabane spent seven days in jail while awaiting to apply for bail. During his appearance, the prosecution did not reveal its reasons for not opposing bail. He was arrested on July 18 and made his first appearance on July 20. He was ordered to remain in custody for seven days before he could be allowed to apply for bail.