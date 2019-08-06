A BackaBuddy campaign aims to raise funds for Adv. Gerrie Nel to represent NSPCA in the case against Speaker Thandi Modise who is accused of animal cruelty. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A BackaBuddy campaign, launched by the NSPCA, aims to raise funds for Adv. Gerrie Nel to represent the National Council of SPCAs in the case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise who is accused of animal cruelty. Modise landed in hot water after carcasses of over 50 pigs and other dead animals, such as geese, ducks, sheep, and goats were found on her farm.

“The NSPCA, having been approached by Advocate Gerrie Nel, is indebted to the legal team, without whom justice would not even be a possibility due to the enormous investigative process and the invaluable legal experience of the legal team. As said by Mahatma Gandhi: ‘The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated’,” said Marcelle Meredith, Executive Director of the NSPCA.

Last month, Modise appeared in the Potchefstroom Regional Court and the case was postponed to October 30 for plea.

In a statement released on Tuesday, BackABuddy said the reason of the fundraising campaign is that due to the magnitude of the case, the legal costs could end up being expensive.

"A case of this magnitude is estimated to take a minimum of 30 days and can be extremely expensive. The campaign launched on donations based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy aims to raise funds to cover the National Council of SPCAs legal fees for the “Animal Farm” case to successfully prosecute, raise awareness, and to make the point to future perpetrators that no one is above the law, irrespective of political power, money, and/or fame. A successful prosecution will also help develop case law."