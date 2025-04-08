Cultural appropriation or tradition? South Africans slam 'offensive' Zulu parade in New Orleans

Ethnicity and culture are an integral part of a people's identity - from traditional clothing to languages, many ethnic groups take pride in their history and how they are portrayed in the wider world. In a controversial showcase, a 'Zulu' parade that takes place during the Mardi Gras in New Orleans in the US, has participants adorned in afro wigs, coconut coloured clothing, fabrics and with alleged black face reminiscent of olden day minstrel shows (comic skits depicting people specifically of African descent in a negative light to confirm racist beliefs).

South Africans were dismayed after they came across clips of the parade and accused the participants of being prejudiced and culturally insensitive. Found out there’s a Zulu parade in New Orleans… Yeaaaah I’m trying to wrap my head around this 😭 pic.twitter.com/zMvGCI6kga — $HALA🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@Shalatheunicorn) April 7, 2025 An X user responded, asking: "These are Zulu people? Americans are so disrespectful OMG. Black face on top of that."

The clash escalated as Americans defended the parade. "Black face but it's Black people. Y'all South Africans are retarded as f*** and quit speaking on sh*t you don't know sh*t about." Black face but it’s Black people. Y’all South Africans are retarded as fuck and quit speaking on shit you don’t know shit about. https://t.co/G9vFftmWFt

— Krakoas Baddest 🤍 (@TheeChey_) April 7, 2025 However, those defending it pointed out that the parade is over a century old. "Satire is a key element of Mardi Gras and nowhere is that on keener display than in the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club formed in 1909. Zulu's founders chose their costumes to mock the demeaning portrayals of black people in early 20th century culture and the pretensions of the all-white parading organisations of the time," reported Nola. Every year, the members wear 'black makeup', grass skirts, and distribute coconuts, following in the footsteps of the founders. In a video shared by one of participants, a woman shared how she gets ready, to the dismay of South Africans.

I hate Americans so much😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9OpNFPY6BQ — AHEAD OF THE SEXUALS (@alfred_third) April 7, 2025 However, South Africans were not willing to concede on this basis. "And now that a hundred years have passed what's so difficult with doing away with black face knowing it's offensive? And ignorance cannot be an excuse because you have all the information available to actually do things the right way if you care about cultural accuracy. Anything less is a mockery and there is no justifying it in 2025." And now that a hundred years have passed what’s so difficult with doing away with black face knowing it’s offensive? And ignorance cannot be an excuse because you have all the information available to actually do things the right way if you care about cultural accuracy. Anything…