'Cyril Must Fall' | Tshwane protest march demands Ramaphosa's resignation, TMPD warns of traffic jams

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has issued a warning as streets across the capital are set to be affected by a march organised by the civil society movement Defend South Africa (DSA) this Friday. The movement is rallying under the banner “Cyril Must Fall”, demanding the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Participants will gather at the Old Putco Bus Depot in Marabastad at 10am before marching to the Union Buildings. Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed the march. "They are calling for an immediate resignation of President Ramaphosa,” Mahamba said.

The route of the march has been clearly outlined. “From the gathering point, protesters will proceed along Struben Street, turning onto Nelson Mandela Drive before taking a left onto Stanza Bopape Street, before arriving at the Union Buildings,” he said.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Mahamba said the march is expected to disperse by 1pm, and will impact several streets in the vicinity, including: Struben Street

Cowie Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Bosman Street

Sophie de Bryun Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street

Du Toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Madiba Street

Hamilton Street Mahamba has urged motorists to use alternative routes, including Eskia Mphahlele Drive, Nana Sita Street, Francis Baard Street, WF Nkomo Street, and Bloed Street as viable options during the event. The metro police and the men and women in blue will be deployed to ensure safety and to monitor the protest through the affected areas.

The DSA’s letter of intent provides a scathing critique of Ramaphosa’s tenure, claiming that his presidency has been marred by rampant corruption and mismanagement, notably citing the Phala Phala scandal. They argue that since his elevation to the presidency in 2018, South Africa has endured severe economic decline, with the nation in a recession since 2019, exacerbated by illegal immigration and a failure to address rampant crime and corruption. “The administration has plunged millions deeper into poverty, unemployment, and lawlessness, making everyday life unbearable for ordinary South Africans,” the letter said.

Protesters will not only express their dissatisfaction with Ramaphosa's leadership but will also highlight the rising costs of living, high unemployment rates, unaddressed illegal immigration issues, crime and corruption.