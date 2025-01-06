Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges ongoing challenges in South Africa's democracy

Despite the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the apartheid shadow was present and still affects citizens. On Monday, Ramaphosa spoke at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Joe Slovo's passing, hosted by the South African Communist Party.

The late SACP leader was crucial in South Africa's liberation and played a key role in forming the tripartite alliance. “As we move forward, the shadow continues to follow us,” Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa was characterised by extreme inequality, poverty, and unemployment.

“Unemployment defines the conditions of the lives of many of our people, communities are threatened by crime and violence,” he said, admitting that the state cannot reliably provide the protection and services that the citizens need. South Africa's all-white government imposed a system of racial segregation known as apartheid. Between 1948 and 1994, it required that non-white South Africans live in specific neighbourhoods separate from white populations, use different public spaces, and limit their social and cultural interactions with white people.

The SACP has previously criticised the ANC for forming a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance (DA). The SACP made it clear that they disapproved of the ANC-DA marriage because it was not legit and was seen as a betrayal to the freedom fighters. They accused the DA of prioritising its own interests over those of black communities.

Speaking to the crowd, Ramaphosa told them that he was also attending the anniversary to listen to their song “They don’t want GNU.” “Panyaza told me to close my ears so that you must not hear the (GNU comments) but no I said no I want to listen because I am here for that.” In his speech, Ramaphosa described Slovo as a firm strategist, a towering intellectual, a disciplined revolutionary, and a dedicated servant of the people.