President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal. “These appointments, of which three are women, reflect government’s commitment to the ongoing transformation of the bench,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

His office said the appointment followed recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission and were in line with prescripts of the Constitution.

Ramaphosa appointed Justice Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo, Justice Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls, Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa, Justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha, and Justice Clive Michael Plasket

"The President has also in terms of section 174(3) of the Constitution appointed the Justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as Deputy Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal. The President has wished the justices well in their new positions."

African News Agency (ANA)