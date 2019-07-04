President Cyril Ramaphosa leads South African delegation in Bilateral talks with Prime Minister Tom Thabane and the Kingdom of Lesotho delegation at the Qhobosheaneng Government Complex in Maseru. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded the signing of an agreement to establish a statutory National Legislative Reform Authority in Lesotho, his office has said. The agreement was signed on Thursday in Lesotho.

Ramaphosa had been on a working visit to the country in his capacity as Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator for reform.

The president's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said the agreement stipulated that the reform authority would be constituted in terms of an act of parliament.

The authority would guide the country in effecting constitutional, governance, security and media reforms, said Diko.

At the conclusion of his visit, Ramaphosa said: "The Basotho people can celebrate the convergence of consensus that has led to this historic agreement and has built a strong foundation for reforms to go ahead."

Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane assured Ramaphosa of the Lesotho coalition government’s commitment to implementing the reforms facilitated by SADC, said Diko.

African News Agency (ANA)