President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Tshepo Motsepe arrive at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Japan, ahead of the annual G20 Summit. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/ GCIS

Port Elizabeth - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Osaka, Japan, ahead of the annual G20 Leaders' Summit taking place from 28 to 29 June 2019, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday. Ramaphosa joins other G20 world leaders to deliberate key themes spanning the global economy, trade and investment, innovation, environment and energy, employment, women’s empowerment, development and health, the statement said.

It said that the themes mirror South Africa's focus areas as outlined in Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address last week Thursday.

South Africa’s international relations policy is directed at creating a better South Africa through contributing to a better Africa and a better world.

"South Africa will leverage on the summit as a platform for securing financial and other support for infrastructure development; advancing the G20 Compact with Africa initiative and reinforcing the need for strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth at a national and global level," the statement said.

The president leads a delegation including Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel and the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

South Africa will further seek G20 support for implementing Sustainable Development Goals in Africa and developing regions and countries. This includes combating illicit financial flows that deprive Africa of resources that could be harnessed for development.

Among others, the president will participate in the BRICS leaders’ meeting chaired by Brazil. The meeting is expected to consolidate the blocs' position on the G20 agenda.

He will also convene the standing trilateral meeting of African leaders attending the G20 to discuss African priorities for the summit with Egypt as chair of the African Union (AU) and Senegal (NEPAD President).

Ramaphosa will also participate in the China-Africa leaders' meeting with Egypt, Senegal and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The president will hold a series of bilateral meetings with G20 Leaders during the course of the summit and will deliver a keynote address at a business round table with Japanese business leaders.

African News Agency (ANA)