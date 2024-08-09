Cyril Ramaphosa calls on men to take responsibility for their actions if there is to be an end to gender-based violence

Today President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the National Women’s Day celebration hosted by the Khâi-Ma Municipality in Pofadder, Northern Cape, under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women’s Development”. “Today, as we celebrate 30 years of freedom and democracy, we should take stock. We should reflect on how far we have come. And we should deliberate on the challenges that stand in the way of the emancipation of South Africa’s women.”

The President emphasised that even though we celebrate the gains made during the 30 years, our country is deeply traumatised by violence against women and children. “Guided by our National Strategic Plan, we have introduced new laws that protect survivors of gender-based violence, improve the response of the police, and ensure harsher sentences for perpetrators.” “We have just recently passed legislation for the establishment of a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Council to mobilise and coordinate work across society.”

The Human Sciences Research Council has just completed the first-ever national survey on GBV prevalence in a democratic South Africa. Among other things, the survey found that around seven percent of women aged 18 years and older had experienced physical or sexual violence in the past 12 months. This rate was highest among young women, black women, women who completed secondary education, and women who are unmarried but live with a partner.

According to the HSRC survey, over the course of just one year, more than one and a half million women experienced physical or sexual violence in our country. The survey highlights that physical violence starts early, often affecting adolescent girls and young women, and continues through adulthood. Around 13 percent of women who had ever been in an intimate relationship reported that they had experienced economic abuse at the hands of their partner.

“This is why we need to address the massive inequality in income between men and women. We must therefore create more jobs and other economic opportunities for women. So they are less vulnerable to exploitation and abuse,” he said. Significantly, four percent of men in the survey reported having perpetrated physical violence against a women in the preceding 12 months. “Men must change their behaviour. Men must change their attitudes. That is why today we call on all South African men to make a pledge to be part of the solution. To take responsibility for their actions. To never raise a hand against a woman. If we are to end gender-based violence, we must work together as a society,” said the President.

During his speech, he highlighted that South Africa remains an unequal country and that black women are still the face of poverty. “Black women are more likely to be unemployed, to be poor and to be unskilled.” He continues to say that over 30 years, through the struggles of women, much has been done to improve the status and circumstances of South African women.

“This year marks 70 years since the historic Women’s Charter was adopted. It is 30 years since the adoption of the Women’s Charter for Effective Equality. These charters continue to guide our efforts.” “Women in South Africa enjoy rights and freedoms under our Constitution. They benefit from progressive legislation. Women today are significantly represented in Parliament, in government and in the judiciary,” he continues. Thanks to the affirmative action policies, there are now more women in important positions in the workforce.

He added that South Africa has one of the highest rates of female literacy. “Female learners achieve more bachelor passes. Young women make up the majority of students in higher education institutions.” Around 66 percent of participants in the Presidential Employment Stimulus are women.