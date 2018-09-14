President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 19th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture at the University of South Africa (Unisa). Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday delivered the 19th annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture that took place at the University of South Africa (Unisa). The annual lecture was hosted by the Steve Biko Foundation, in partnership with Unisa, and took place at the Z.K. Matthews Great Hall at the university's Muckleneuk campus.

The lecture was the latest in a series of events held to commemorate the 41st anniversary of Biko's death.

Biko was murdered at the Pretoria Central Prison on September 12, 1977 but the lecture will be held two days later to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Steve Biko Foundation.

Ramaphosa is a former member of the South African Students Organisation (SASO) - which Biko was its founding president.

The president was also a member of the Students’ Christian Movement (SCM) and the Black People’s Convention (BPC).





Watch the lecture below:







