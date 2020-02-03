Pretoria - South Africa will take over the rotational chair of the African Union at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to travel to Addis Ababa at the end of the week to attend the summit which will run for two days. As incoming chair, Ramaphosa has been lobbied by some groups to push for a more human rights-based approach, especially to issues in Africa.
Ramaphosa will be taking over from Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, each term as AU chair runs for one year.
Egypt was suspended from the continental body in 2013 following a coup d’etat which unseated former leader Mohamed Morsi but accepted back the next year after it held elections.
This year's agenda is, "Silencing the guns" which aims at achieving a conflict-free Africa, prevent genocide, make peace a reality for all and rid the continent of wars, violent conflicts, human rights violations, and humanitarian disasters.