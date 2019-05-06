This image taken from a video distributed by Russian Investigative Committee shows the Sukhoi SSJ100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines on fire. Picture: The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via AP

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the South African government, on Monday extended the deepest condolences to the Russian Federation after an aircraft caught fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at a Moscow airport, killing at least 41 passengers on Sunday. "President Ramaphosa said the prayers and thoughts of the South African people are with the families who lost their loved ones in the accident," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.

"The president also wished a speedy recovery to those who survived and are still in hospitals."

The South African embassy in Moscow has confirmed that no South African citizens were amongst the victims.

A total of 78 people were aboard the flight, including five crew members. Thirty seven people survived.

African News Agency (ANA)