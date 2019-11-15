Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected a new ministerial handbook that would have seen members of his executive, premiers and MECs receive more perks.
Information obtained by Independent Media shows that Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has ordered Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Public Works and Infrastructure Minster Patricia de Lille to consult further on the financial implications of the new guide for members of the executive.
This was after the new document was presented to the Cabinet following its public release in June. Apparently, a newly revised guide was presented to the Cabinet last month and was awaiting the president’s approval.
Issues flagged and addressed in the new guide include the staff complement in the ministerial offices, the costs of official vehicles as well as the airline class of domestic and international flights. The guide also focuses on special travel benefits for ministers and their deputies and the occupation of stateowned residences.
Security upgrades at private residences, payment of water and electricity as well as domestic services also came under the spotlight. Equipment including cellphones and benefits to former members of the executive after relinquishing office were also scrutinised as part of the review of the ministerial handbook.