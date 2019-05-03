President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents in Mitchells Plain that he is “hopeful” of an ANC victory in the Western Cape in next week’s elections. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents in Mitchells Plain on Friday that he is “hopeful” of an ANC victory in the Western Cape in next week’s elections. The president urged residents to make their mark during next week’s election for the only party that can and will address their concerns.

He was on the campaign trail and took the opportunity to listen and address the grievances of residents in the area.

“I understand very well the issues that you have raised. We are filled with hope and confidence that the ANC will be victorious,” said Ramaphosa to much applause from the dwindling crowd in the Portland Indoor Centre.

By the time the president arrived, many ANC Muslim supporters had left the venue to attend the Friday midday prayers.

The invitation stated that the president’s address would start at 10:00 but he only arrived well after midday.

Despite the president’s tardiness, the mood inside the venue was jovial and Ramaphosa was well-received.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Higher Education Minister, Naledi Pandor, who took time out to listen to the concerns of a small group of residents from Valdraai on the outskirts of Stellenbosch, before making her way into the hall.

Most of the grievances were about the lack of housing and corruption in Valdraai.

Ramaphosa concluded his address by saying his cabinet is made up of “baie slim” and “very smart “and “very hardworking ministers” who have the interest of communities like Mitchells Plain at heart.

He also promised residents that he will return to the area for further talks after the elections.

Weekend Argus