Cyril Ramaphosa imposes tougher Covid-19 restrictions moves country to Alert Level 3

Durban - Faced with a rising number of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admission amid a third coronavirus wave, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced stricter lockdown regulations. In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa moved the country to Alert Level 3 in an effort to curb the spike in Covid-19 infections.

Among the measures announced tonight is a ban on alcohol sales and new curfews that kick in from tonight when the regulations are gazetted. The sale of alcohol will be permitted from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday. Public Holidays are excluded. On site sale of alcohol is permitted at premises up to 9pm.

A curfew of from 10pm to 4am will take effect from midnight while the number of people allowed to gather of up to 50 people indoors and 150 outdoors. Attendance at funerals may not exceed 50 people and after funeral gatherings are not allowed. This comes as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), reported that 8,436 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa on Tuesday. This represented a17,8% positivity rate.

The World Health Organisation considers a postivity rate greater than 5% a cause for concern. Professor Koleka Mlisana the head of the Ministerial Advisory Committee told Independent Media that social gatherings and lack of restraint from South Africans to adhere to the lockdown restrictions had added to the worrying surge in Covid-19 cases. Calling for tighter restrictions, she said that if South Africans did not manage the steep increase in infections it will “spill over to the health-care facilities”.