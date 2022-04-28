Cyril Ramaphosa lauds Ecowas anti-coup drive

West Africa has seen a resurgence of coups in recent months, and the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States has deployed "stabilising" forces in Guinea-Bissau.

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday praised the West Africa's regional bloc Ecowas for developing what he called a "decisive" anti-coup strategy.

After talks with visiting Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Ramaphosa said Africa should emulate Ecowas.

The continent has "a lot to learn in the way that Ecowas is dealing with these matters much as it is experiencing a spate of these coups".

"The determination and the decisiveness of the leadership in Ecowas is something that stands out as a very good example for the rest of the continent".