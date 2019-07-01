President Cyril Ramaphosa will not take disciplinary action against Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan "at this point", said the Presidency. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will not take disciplinary action against Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan "at this point", said the Presidency in a statement released on Monday afternoon. Ramaphosa has complied with Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendations regarding an investigation into Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

On June 19, Ramaphosa submitted a response to the Public Protector in answer to a report over the investigation into alleged maladministration at SARS. He was ordered to submit the response within 30 days.

In a response to the Public Protector, Ramaphosa said the process of taking appropriate disciplinary action against Minister Gordhan would best be served by waiting until the legal processes of his review proceedings were concluded.

"President Ramaphosa said that having considered the Public Protector’s findings against Minister Gordhan as well as the Minister’s challenges to those findings in his review application, it would be inappropriate to take disciplinary action against Minister Gordhan at this point," the Presidency said in a statement.

"The President explained that there was a dispute pending before the High Court over the legality of the findings on which to base the recommended disciplinary action. Furthermore, this dispute legally challenged the President’s alleged power to exercise such disciplinary action."