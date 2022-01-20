Cyril Ramaphosa rebukes Lindiwe Sisulu over scathing attack on SA judiciary

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has admonished Tourism Minister and ANC National Executive Committee member Lindiwe Sisulu over her opinion piece titled, “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” The Presidency, in a statement, said that Ramaphosa met Sisulu in Cape Town, where he reprimanded her.

Ramaphosa lambasted Sisulu over her attack on the country's judiciary. The opinion piece states: “Today, in the high echelons of our judicial system are those mentally-colonised Africans who have settled with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors. “They are only too happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority.

“The lack of confidence that permeates their rulings against their own speaks very loudly, while others, secure in their agenda, clap behind closed doors.” Sisulu admitted that her words were inappropriate and has retracted the statement. She also affirmed her support for the judiciary, according to the statement.

“I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary, and African judges in particular, unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments,” said Sisulu. She added that she "unequivocally retracted her hurtful comments". "I recognise that many women and men judges, past and present, have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism, and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.