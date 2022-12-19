In what has been a whirlwind elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected yet again as the ANC's 15th President. Ramaphosa clinched first place with 2476, beating his fellow contender and presidential hopeful former Treasurer-General (TG) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who came in second place with 1897 votes

The final results were released on Monday, 19 December 2022. Ramaphosa is the second leader of the ANC who will serve two terms following his predecessor Jacob Zuma who also served the liberation movement twice but was pressured to resign in 2018. Meanwhile, in a tight race, former Gauteng Premier and MEC for Human Settlements Paul Mashatile has been elected as the ANC's new deputy president replacing David Mabuza.

Mashatile, who has steadily moved up the ranks of the ruling party, previously holding the roles of TG and acting secretary-general respectively, won by 2178 votes thrashing his opponents Ronald Lamola who received 315 votes and Oscar Mabuyane who received 1858 votes. According to the electoral committee, there were four spoiled ballots and seven delegates abstained from voting. Past leaders of the ANC include John Langalibalele Dube, Sefako Mapogo Makgatho, Pixley Ka Isaka Seme, Oliver Tambo, Albert John Luthuli, Alfred Bitini Xuma, James Sebe Moroka, Zacharias Richard Mahabane, Josiah Tshangana Gumede, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.

This is the Top Seven Leadership of the ANC: President: Cyril Ramaphosa Deputy President: Paul Mashatile

National Chairperson: Gwede Mantashe Secretary-General: Fikile Mbalula Deputy Secretary-General: Nomvula Mokonyane

Second Deputy Secretary-General: Maropene Ramokgopa Treasurer-General: Gwen Ramokgopa *Read more on results from the elective conference.