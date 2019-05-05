President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his party as a “bull” which is going to retain power after the May 8 national elections. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his party as a “bull” which is going to retain power after the May 8 national elections in national and provincial governments in the country. These were Ramaphosa’s closing remarks when he addressed and urged thousands of his supporters to vote for the ANC during the upcoming national elections. Earlier, however, Ramaphosa made a bold statement in which he said that those who were responsible for state capture will not be considered for positions in his cabinet and government jobs.

He said for the past year, his party has been all it could to undo the paralysis that was caused in the South African Revenue Services during the tenure of disgraced Tom Moyane - axed Sars commissioners, the National Prosecuting Authority under top prosecutors, Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi including in the police.

“Our determination to fight against corruption was a mandate from our national conference in December 2017. We are going to fight against corruption despite stern opposition from those who benefited from state capture.

“The Zondo Commission is busy unraveling the nature of the state capture in the National Prosecuting Authority; Sars, Police, State Security Agency. We are going to hold them accountable and to respect the rule of law,” Ramaphosa said.

He further said during state capture those who held positions of authority in government and state institution did so for their own personal interests.

“We are in the era of accountability. We are in the era of consequence management. We are in the era of renewal and stability,” Ramaphosa said.

Political Bureau