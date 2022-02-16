Cyril Ramaphosa says he is willing to meet Scopa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not refuse to go to Parliament to discuss the issue of the alleged misuse of public funds in the ANC campaigns for leadership positions. This came after Ramaphosa wrote back to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) where he denied having direct knowledge or information on the matter.

He said his views in the National Executive Committee (NEC) last March arose out of matters that were already in the public domain. He said the issues were raised in the state capture commission by former spy bosses Moe Shaik, Jeff Maqetuka and Gibson Njenje. There was also the High Level Panel Report, chaired by former Cabinet Minister Sydney Mafumadi, on the same issues.

He said this was not something new, but already played out in the public. Ramaphosa, who was briefing the media in Cape Town, said he was willing to go to Scopa if it requested him to appear before it. This came after Ramaphosa responded to a list of eight questions from Scopa where he had denied knowledge of the misuse of public funds in campaigns for top positions in the ANC.

“If they ask me to come, will I go? Yes. I will not wait to be summoned. Scopa is an important body of our Parliamentary architecture, they want even a sitting President to go. I will go and as you say be interrogated. I would not see it as the interrogation. I will see it as a clarification they may want from me. I have no qualms about that,” Ramaphosa said. Scopa was meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the response by Ramaphosa to the questions it sent to him two weeks ago. [email protected]