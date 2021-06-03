Cyril Ramaphosa set to reply to Presidency budget debate

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday reply to debate on the Presidency budget vote after opposition parties called for the head of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Ramaphosa has said he was waiting for processes to be concluded before he takes action.

But the DA on Thursday has laid criminal charges against Mkhize at the Cape Town police station.

The party said Mkhize and his officials needed to be held accountable for the Digital Vibes tender scandal and they want the police to investigate the allegations of corruption.

DA MP and its spokesperson on health Siviwe Gwarube was laying the charges against the minister.

The DA, EFF and the UDM yesterday spoke strongly against the lack of action against the minister of health.

They want Ramaphosa to act swiftly.

While the issue of Mkhize was on the floor during the debate the opposition parties also spoke about the issue of land reform, rising unemployment numbers and poverty.

ANC ministers had come to the defence of the president saying he was fixing the economy and dealing with corruption.

The opposition parties also raised the issue of the slow vaccination process with just over one million to date having been given jabs.

The government has come under fire for the rollout of the vaccine with the third wave now threatening to sweep across the country.

The department of health has released daily figures that are on the increase.

It has called for people to stick to non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

