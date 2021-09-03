Cyril Ramaphosa slams opposition for attacking David Mabuza on his trip to Russia for medical treatment

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed the opposition for attacking his deputy David Mabuza for receiving medical treatment in Russia. Mabuza was away in Russia a few months ago to get treatment.

He has been undergoing treatment over the last few years. But DA leader John Steenhuisen wanted to know why Mabuza went to Russia and who paid for his trip and accommodation. Ramaphosa said this was unfair as Mabuza was not well, and he needed to get the medical treatment of his choice.

“In relation to the deputy president, Mr Steenhuisen, some measure of kindness is required when somebody is not well. The deputy president was not well for quite some time. This I know because I got involved in granting him leave so that his health can be restored. He had to take time off because he was not well. “When somebody is not well, to be subjected to the types of attacks that Steenhuisen is subjecting the deputy president to, I find that not only unkind, I find that quite terrible really because we are talking about somebody who was not well. Where he gets his treatment, in the end, Steenhuisen, is a personal choice just as anyone would choose which doctor should treat them they are entitled because it affects them personally, and they need to feel that they need to get whatever treatment from whatever hospital,” said Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa added that government covered the costs for Mabuza because, as deputy president, he has to have a security detail.