President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake two working visits over the next week, starting with the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, this weekend, the presidency said on Friday. In a statement, Ramaphosa's office said the president and members of his cabinet who will be accompanying him will use the G7 summit and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V11), which he will attend between August 28 and 30, to promote South Africa as a trade partner and investment destination.

"South Africa will utilise the G7 forum to promote its economic agenda, and particularly to promote itself as a major investment destination; further the interests of the African Union which it will chair in 2020, and collaborate with other developing countries that have been invited to participate in the 2019 G7 in order to advance Africa’s developmental agenda," the statement said.

Ramaphosa would be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor and Communications and Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The TICAD V11 conference will focus on science, technology and innovation human resource development and education, the oceans economy, climate change and disaster risk reduction, and agriculture.

Ramphosa is due to sign several bilateral agreements with his counterparts from other countries at the Summit.

He will also participate in the South Africa-Japan business roundtable, which is set to be hosted at the headquarters of the Nissan Corporation. A South African business delegation will be present at the roundtable to engage with their counterparts in Japanese commerce and industry.

African News Agency (ANA)