Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are locked in another legal tussle over the financial records of his donors. Ramaphosa has taken Mkhwebane to court to challenge her report over the millions of rand donated to his CR17 campaign in the build-up to the ANC conference almost two years ago.

The president is arguing in court that the report by Mkhwebane was irrational and has to be set aside.

In the latest salvo Ramaphosa’s lawyer Peter Harris wrote to Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba that the record of the donors be sealed and not made public.

He also argues that the information may have been obtained illegally.

But Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Friday, everything was above aboard.

He said the letter by Ramaphosa’s lawyers to the deputy judge president has been referred to counsel for the public protector to decide how to deal with the matter going forward.

“The public protector conducted the investigation by the book. There was no unlawful activity,” said Segalwe.

