President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday deliver a keynote speech at the national Women's Day commemorations in Vryburg, North West. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday deliver a keynote speech at the national Women's Day commemorations in Vryburg, North West. "The 2019 Women’s Day forms part of the nation’s celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy. It is also an important day that provides an opportunity to recognise the crucial role played by women during the struggle for liberation against colonisation and apartheid. This commemorations also coincide with the 65th anniversary of the Womens Charter, which brought the ideals and aspirations of women into a single document, in 1954," the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Vryburg event will be attended by North West communities and forms part of a month-long, nationwide programme of activities to mark Women’s Month. President Ramaphosa will be supported by Cabinet ministers, members of the North West executive council and other senior government officials."

The annual public holiday in South Africa is a dedication to the historic 9 August 1956 march by women from all across the country to the Union Buildings. The more than 200 000 women demanded an end to pass laws which sought to control the movement of black women around the country.

African News Agency (ANA)