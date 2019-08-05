President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement ceremony in Mozambique on Tuesday, Presidency said. Picture: Reuters

Port Elizabeth - President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique, on Tuesday, Presidency said in a statement on Monday. The agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the Mozambican government and the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), which culminated with the signing of an agreement on Definitive Cessation of Military Hostilities on Thursday.

The fighting between Renamo and government forces has continued for more than a decade, media reports say.

"South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle," the statement said.

"South Africa’s attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country."

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor will accompany Ramaphosa to the event.

African News Agency (ANA)