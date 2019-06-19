President Cyril Ramaphosa conducting a readiness inspection with officials at Parliament ahead of his state of the nation address. Picture: GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday expected to interact with young people from various sectors and formations during a presidential youth dialogue in Cape Town. Organised by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Dialogue will provide a platform for young people to engage first-hand with Ramaphosa ahead of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) taking place on Thursday.

Under the theme “25 years of democracy, celebrating youth activism” about 200 participants will have an opportunity to suggest practical solutions to challenges confronting them, including a high rate of unemployment.

Executive chairperson of the NYDA, Sifiso Mtsweni said: “Young people will have an opportunity to provide practical solutions to challenges confronting them including a high rate of unemployment. The dialogue will give practical steps to what the president termed the struggle of a new generation during his address on Youth Day, which is “struggle for economic freedom, for access to land and also education”.

