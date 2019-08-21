President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the National Assembly on government's efforts to tackle the country's poor economic growth during the Q and A. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday brief the National Assembly on government's efforts to tackle the country's poor economic growth and high unemployment during the question and answer session. However, the president will also answer "other" questions that he received, which "relate to the president’s party political campaign for leadership of the African National Congress", said his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa will be answering questions in parliament for the first time since he was elected in May.

He is constitutionally mandated to periodically respond to questions in parliament and to account to elected public representatives and the nation at large on developments in the country.

"For [Thursday's] engagement, members of parliament have also submitted questions on the implementation of National Health Insurance following the Presidential Health Compact agreed by government and a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the health sector, as well as the president’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture," said Diko.

She said Ramaphosa would also showcase government’s efforts to advance, protect and preserve the rights and practices of all cultural and linguistic communities in South Africa and to strengthen social cohesion among diverse groupings of people.

"Other questions relate to the President’s party political campaign for leadership of the African National Congress," said Diko.

The question and answer session will take place at 2pm.

African News Agency (ANA)