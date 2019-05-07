President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: Elmond Jiyane/ GCIS.



Johannesburg - As South Africans prepare to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to and "vote for a better tomorrow" in a final election message.

Ramaphosa in a video posted by eNCA spoke of the historical significance of the upcoming elections, which come 25 years into democracy.





"Fellow South Africans, it is 25 years since we all won the right to vote. When South Africans of all races, from different backgrounds in every part of the country cast their ballots in our first democratic elections. With our votes, we ushered in a new era of peace, democracy and unity that has endured and flourished over the past 25 years.





"On Wednesday, the 8th of May, all South Africans will once again have an opportunity to decide their own destiny."





The president added that the day, declared a public holiday, was a day set aside to allow citizens to go cast their vote for the party of their choice.





"In doing so, together we'll be exercising the right that was won through decades of struggle and sacrifice. We will also be exercising a responsibility that we have to future generations to build a country that is at peace, united, democratic, fair and prosperous.





"I'm therefore calling on all South Africans to go out and vote on Wednesday May 8."





The president also wished all political parties well in the upcoming elections and urged candidates and party agents to help ensure fair and free elections.