Cyril Ramaphosa votes: ’I am delighted that, finally, this is a culmination of our election campaign’

Soweto - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, cast their votes at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo where the ruling party's leader grew up. “I am delighted that, finally, this is a culmination of our election campaign. It has been a few weeks of real hard work but I am glad to see that many South Africans are very excited to exercise their democratic right this morning,” said Ramaphosa.

He lauded the excitement among some South Africans casting their ballots. “There's a great deal of enthusiasm and I can see that many South Africans are coming out in their numbers. As a country, we ought to be very proud that our democracy is becoming more and more entrenched and many ordinary people are excited about their participation. .@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa wishes all parties the best of luck during the #Elections2021. #LGE2021 #vote

🎥 @nntombi_nkosi/ IOL Politics https://t.co/cm7xPzLAhs pic.twitter.com/iSDzx4cvvo — IOL News (@IOL) November 1, 2021 “As the ANC, we are looking forward to an overwhelming victory here in Johannesburg and all metros and municipalities in Gauteng and all over the country. This has been an enriching process of interfacing and interacting with our people, getting to know their aspirations, their hopes and disappointments.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC had been able to go out to listen to the people. “This is one election where we are clearly saying to our people we are going to do better. We have realised that we have not always met the aspirations of our people. We will do better,” he said. .@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at Hitekani Primary school to cast his vote. He is met with some residents complaining about lack of water and electricity in the area.

🎥 Ntombi Nkosi/ IOL Politics#LGE2021 #Elections2021 https://t.co/cm7xPzLAhs pic.twitter.com/aVmA4LW0nK — IOL News (@IOL) November 1, 2021 Ramaphosa wished all political parties participating in the local government elections well.

He said two stations had no ballot papers but that has been resolved. “I am encouraging more people to come out to vote,” he said. [email protected]