Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Archbishop Desmond Tutu a happy birthday as he marks the big 90

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday extended his “warmest congratulations” to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as the respected cleric and anti-apartheid campaigner marked his 90th birthday. Ramaphosa paid tribute to Tutu for his role as a fighter in the cause for human rights, for equality and for social justice in the 59 years since his ordination.

In a written message to the clergyman, Ramaphosa said: “You continue to remind us that fellowship, solidarity, charity and compassion for the vulnerable are values common to us all, and we should strive to live by them each day. “We are further reminded that taking up the struggle for equality and social justice is not the responsibility of only government, civil society organisations or the clergy, but of us all.” Ramaphosa also expressed his deep regard to Tutu for “a life that has been well-lived in honesty, integrity, fearlessness and service to humanity” in South Africa and globally.

The president acknowledged the moral and ethical guidance the archbishop has provided to the nation after liberation. “At times when we have found ourselves losing our way, you have taken us well to task. For nearly three decades, yours has been a voice of conscience, guiding us and motivating us to do better by our people,” said Ramaphosa. He wished the globally renowned former Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town and Johannesburg; 1984 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission good health, fellowship and companionship with those close to him.