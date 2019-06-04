Port Elizabeth - President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the country, has extended his best wishes to South African Muslims as they celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

"This day marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadaan – during which time Muslims perform acts of charity and goodwill," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.



"The day of Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th Month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for family, community, generosity and compassion," the statement said.



"It is an opportunity to renew and continue the values which unite us all: of tolerance, of respect, and of selflessness. It is tradition in the Muslim community that after performing the Eid prayer, money is paid to the poor and needy."



He commended Muslims for the role it played in the South African community which worked to alleviate the hardships of poor, indigent and unemployed people in the country. “We share a common goal – to build a society rooted in the founding values of our Constitution,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.



"The Thuma Mina message; that calls for an active citizenry infused with empathy for one’s fellow citizens – is aligned with one of the central tenets of the Islamic faith, namely to help others regardless of race, colour or creed," the statement said.



"In the spirit of Thuma Mina, in the spirit of renewal of our society, and in the spirit of fellowship, the President wishes all Muslims well as they celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their friends, families and loved ones."