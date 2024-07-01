Cyril Ramaphosa’s new ‘mix masala’ cabinet: Who is in and who is out

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new ‘inclusive’ Cabinet of the Government of National Unity sees Angie Motshekga as Minister of Defence, Gayton McKenzie as Minister of Sports, and John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture. Paul Mashatile remains Deputy President. Eleven ministers and ten deputy ministers in the new cabinet are not from the ANC.

Steenhuisen's move to Agriculture raised eyebrows because he was eyeing the Deputy President’s position. This is his first entry into the government. The new National Executive will constitute the seventh administration as a GNU, comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on 29 May. Ramaphosa unveiled his new inclusive Cabinet, aiming for a renewed focus on nation-building, at the Union Buildings on Sunday night.

The shuffle promotes several new faces and tasks more than half a dozen ministers with new roles, including new ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Employment and Labour. Who's In? Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen (DA)

Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube (DA)

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson (DA)

Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber (DA)

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment: Dion George (DA)

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi (DA)

Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu (ANC)

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa (IFP). His deputies are Dickson Masemola (ANC) and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe (ANC).

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie (PA)

Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald (FF+)

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC)

Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth (ANC)

Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane (ANC)

Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi (IFP)

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition: Parks Tau (ANC)

Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina (ANC) Deputy Ministers: Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans: Bantu Holomisa (UDM) and Richard Mkhungo

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation: Nomalungelo Gina

Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour: Jomo Sibiya (ANC) and Phumzile Mgcina (ANC)

Deputy Ministers of Finance: David Masondo (ANC) and Ashor Sarupen (DA)

Deputy Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla (ANC)

Deputy Ministers of Higher Education: Buti Manamela (ANC) and Mimmy Gondwe (DA)

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements: Tandi Mahambehlala (ANC)

Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation: Alvin Botes (ANC) and Tandi Moraka (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Andries Nel (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala (ANC)

Deputy Ministers of Police: Polly Boshielo (ANC) and Cassel Mathale (ANC)

Deputy Ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli (ANC) and Kenneth Morolong (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Pinky Kekana (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Jane Sithole (DA)

Deputy Minister of Social Development: Ganief Hendricks (Al-Jama-ah)

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Peace Mabe (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Tourism: Maggie Sotyu (ANC)

Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry, and Competition: Zuko Godlimpi (ANC) and Andrew Whitfield (DA)

Deputy Minister of Transport: Mkhuleko Hlengwa (IFP)

Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation: David Mahlobo (ANC) and Isaac Seitlholo (DA)

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs: Njabulo Nzuza (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy: Samantha Graham (DA)

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Mondli Gungubele (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Chupu Stanley Mathabatha (ANC)

Deputy Minister of Agriculture: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa (ANC) Who's Out? Angela Thokozile Didiza (ANC) - Former Agriculture Minister, now Speaker of Parliament

Bheki Cele (ANC) - Former Police Minister

Thulas Nxesi (ANC) - Former Labour Minister

Pravin Gordhan (ANC) - Former Enterprise Minister

Naledi Pandor (ANC) - Former International Relations Minister Meanwhile, ministers such as Angie Motshekga, Aaron Motsoaledi, Thembi Nkadimeng, Ronald Lamola, Senzo Mchunu, Patricia De Lille, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and Barbara Creecy were moved to other positions. Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Aaron Motsoaledi, Small Business Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, Planning and Monitoring Minister Maropene Ramokgopa, and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana retained their positions.

Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority. The ANC has been in power for 30 years but is now forced into a new normal, GNU. Despite a last-minute push by Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to be part of the GNU—with a condition that it must not include the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus)—Ramaphosa struck a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen that will see the DA lead six Cabinet ministries. The DA was also given six deputy ministries.