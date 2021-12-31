Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Year Message: There is so much to be grateful for

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed well wishes to all South Africans for the year 2022. Ramaphosa was speaking during a special broadcast on Friday afternoon as he delivered his New Year message.

“For many of us, this is the time to look back at the year we have been through and also the time to reflect on our lives and our goals or plans for the year ahead. It is also a time for gratitude for things that matter most in our lives such as good health, a decent life, love of family and companionship of friends,” said Ramaphosa. He said added that 2021 had been a very difficult year for many people. “For the second year, we have had to deal with a deadly pandemic. For many families around the country, this is a sad time and a reminder that they have lost loved ones. There is an empty space which was once occupied by a father, mother, sister, brother, daughter or child. We pray for them all. For those who have passed on, for those who are ill and for those who lost loved ones,” said Ramaphosa.

He that for many South Africans, the festive season has brought little cheer due to the devastation of Covid-19. “Many breadwinners have lost their jobs, several businesses had to be closed, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table,” he said. Ramaphosa said the second pandemic he spoke about last year was the violence against women and children, which is continuing unabated.

He also said earlier this year, the country experienced the worst violence since the advent of democracy. “This unrest led to the loss of lives, jobs being destroyed, billions of rand in damages,” he said. Ramaphosa said during the course of the year, the country lost men and women who were pillars of strength in communities, leaders, activists and veterans who took part in the Struggle for liberation.

“Tomorrow (2022) the nation will gather in spirit to lay to rest Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu,” Ramaphosa said. He said notwithstanding the challenges of 2021, there was also a lot to be grateful for, such as the successful local government elections and the 25th anniversary of the South African Constitution. [email protected]