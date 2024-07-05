DA accuses ANC-led government of quashing R82 million school inquiry in Gauteng to protect officials

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has demanded a formal investigation into the construction of the R82 million Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The Multi-million rand state-of-the-art school was opened in February this year by Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chilaone.

Construction of the school first started in 2017. One of the reasons the school has not operated for seven years is that it has been build on a wetland and is waterlogged, therefore prone to flooding. It is also built along a sewer line, which means that with flooding, there is a problem with sewage spillage. The DA has accused the ANC-led Gauteng for backtracking on its decision to hold a formal inquiry into the “shoddy” workmanship at the school.

According to the DA, the ANC is protecting the officials who are responsible. DA member of the Gauteng legislature Alan Fuchs said in a statement this was a clear indication that the government was undermining the institution that has a mandate to protect the interests of Gauteng residents. The public protector recently released a report that found that various forms of maladministration, undue delays, and irregularities occurred during the construction of the school. Poor project management, planning, and collaboration by the education and infrastructure departments resulted in the school being built on a sewer line, as well as on a wetland area.

In the report, it was found that access to the site was granted 13 months after the contractor was appointed. This delay resulted in additional costs of more than R10 million. The public protector on Wednesday instructed the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) to provide her office within 60 days from the date of receipt of the report with a project plan indicating how and when the completion of the remaining external civil works will be finalised. The report was also referred to the Auditor General of South Africa.