DA accuses MKP of sabotaging service delivery in KZN

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), led by former president Jacob Zuma, of attempting to undermine service delivery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). This claim follows the MKP's recent vote against approving all provincial department budgets during portfolio committee meetings in the KZN Legislature.

In an Interview on Newzroom Afrika, Imran Keeka, the DA's Chief Whip, criticised the MKP for their lack of constructive input. "The MKP sat in the committees and provided no alternatives, no solutions, and in many instances made no contributions," he said. He further described how MKP members appeared disengaged, reportedly playing with their phones and making inconsequential contributions unrelated to the budget discussions.

According to Keeka, their opposition was unproductive, focused solely on complaints without offering viable solutions. Keeka emphasised the DA's frustration with the MKP's approach, noting, "As we are going through the debates, there is still absolutely no serious contribution—just complaints, no solutions, no alternatives." He dismissed the MKP's media statements as lacking substance and reaffirmed the DA's commitment to effective governance.

Despite the MKP's stance, Keeka expressed confidence in the provincial government's stability and functionality. "We are grateful that the provincial government is holding absolutely strong, there are no cracks and no fighting" he said, highlighting the unity and smooth operation among the government parties. Keeka stressed that accountability and prioritising the citizens of KZN remain the government's focus.

“We don’t want squabbles anymore we’ve decided that accountability needs to be at the forefront,’’ Keeka said. Moreover, Keeka said the premier has led the way and guided them to ensure they build a capable and ethical state. Keeka said that the 41 Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) MPLs are committed to the GPU and will remain committed.

Keeka also defended the integrity of the budget process. He explained that the budget in question was tabled before the April elections and was simply revived and retabled by the MEC of Finance Francois Rodgers. He argued that the MKP's opposition to the budget, which was revised and has already allocated funds, could potentially disrupt essential services and salary payments of the citizens. “If the budget is opposed the reality is that hospitals, schools and the department of social development will collapse and other services will collapse because money wont reach them.’’