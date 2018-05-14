Former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist, Nontuthuzelo Jack, accused of making defamatory allegations against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. File picture: ANA

Port Elizabeth - The trial against a former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist, who accused Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe, is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village, is accused of defaming Trollip by claiming he offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2016.

According to court documents, Jack also deposed an affidavit containing false accusations and forwarded it to DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe.

Jack is facing a charge of crimen injuria.

