Port Elizabeth - The trial against a former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist, who accused Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe, is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village, is accused of defaming Trollip by claiming he offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.
Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2016.
According to court documents, Jack also deposed an affidavit containing false accusations and forwarded it to DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe.
Jack is facing a charge of crimen injuria.
