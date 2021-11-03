DA and FF+ coalition could govern Langeberg municipality

Coalition “talks within talks” are apparently taking place between the DA and Freedom Front Plus to gain control of the Langeberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape. This was according to the FF Plus Western Cape leader Corné Mulder who emphasised that a final decision has not been made as yet.

Langeberg has been listed as one of the 14 hung municipalities in the province. Provincially, the interim results show that the party has so far claimed 3.43% of voter support, one ward and 26 PR wards as at 4.49pm. The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) interim election results board showed that the FF Plus secured at least 27 wards by 3.04pm on Wednesday.

The party, led by Pieter Groenewald, has four seats in George, three each in Drakenstein and Oudsthoorn, two each in Swartland, Mossel Bay, Langeberg and Overstrand. It also has one each in Matzikama, Cederberg, Saldanha Bay, Witzenberg, Theewaterskloof, Cape Agulhas, Swellendam and Hessequa. In the City of Cape Town, the FF Plus garnered 1.72% of the votes, but no seats have been allocated yet.